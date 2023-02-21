Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Jets pitching Derek Carr can be 'first-ballot Hall of Famer' if he comes to New York

New York seems to be gunning for the top free agent quarterback this offseason

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson
The New York Jets’ pursuit of Derek Carr has gone as far as mentioning Canton, Ohio, to the top free agent quarterback. 

For those that are unaware, that’s the destination of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a place the Jets told Carr he would land if he were to win in New York. 

ESPN’s Dianna Russini broke down the Jets’ recent meeting with Carr, which she reports went very well for both parties. 

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) and New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh talk prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 25, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) and New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh talk prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 25, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.   (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"In terms of [how] New York was trying to sell him because, let’s face it, that’s what they’re doing at this point. They were pretty clear with him," Russini said. "They told him he’s a great quarterback. They believe that he’s got a legit surrounding cast of players. They went through the top [defense], the strong, young skill guys, the explosive run game. They went through top to bottom of why Derek Carr can step in here and take this team not just to the playoffs, but to the Super Bowl."

But the grand finale of the Jets’ pitch came down to winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy and what that would do for Carr’s image in the tri-state area. 

"They made it really personal, too. They said, ‘We believe if you come to New York and win, you could be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.’ So they went full-in on Derek Carr here and let him know they really want him to play for the New York Jets."

As Russini mentioned, Carr is in the driver’s seat with this situation. He was released by the Las Vegas Raiders, who are aiming to go in a different direction at quarterback after Carr spent nine seasons in silver and black. For the first time, he’s able to meet with any team he likes, and he doesn’t have to wait for the legal tampering period like other free agents because of when his release occurred. 

Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to throw during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to throw during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

But the Jets appear to want Carr badly, as head coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas recognizes that they are coming up to a championship window. They have bright, young talent on both sides of the ball under contract. 

Unfortunately, their second overall pick, Zach Wilson, flopped in his sophomore season and the Jets clearly believe he has more developing to do. Learning behind a veteran quarterback that has proven success in the league is the way they want to proceed. 

Teams like the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints and others will be looking to court Carr soon and pitch their own ideas for him with their supporting cast. 

But the Jets are also in the driver’s seat with ample amounts of cap space to outbid teams as well as the offensive line and weapons in the pass and run game to entice Carr to wear green and white next season. 

Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders speaks during a news conference after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on June 07, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. 

Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders speaks during a news conference after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on June 07, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada.  (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

And while the Super Bowl is on the Jets’ mind, Carr might be the missing piece they need to break their playoff drought that moved to 12 straight seasons after posting a 7-10 record in 2022.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.