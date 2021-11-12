Jets' Mike White oozes confidence in himself: 'I should have been a first overall pick'

New York Jets quarterback Mike White became an instant sensation when he led the team to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago and might’ve gotten a win last week against the Indianapolis Colts if he hadn't been sidelined with an injury in the first quarter.

White is expected to start against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday — and with the hype around him, he wondered earlier this week why he wasn’t considered to be a first-round talent like his teammate Zach Wilson or some of the other quarterbacks who were selected.

He was asked why so many teams didn't believe he was a starting quarterback in the league.

"I couldn’t tell you. That’s definitely the scouting departments across the league and what their interpretation of me is. I have 100% confidence in myself. So if you ask me, I should have been a first overall pick. But that’s neither here nor there. That’s four years ago. I try to get my mind off that and be in the here and now and execute what my job is right now," he said Thursday, via Pro Football Talk.

White’s confidence is unmatched.

He was a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 but was part of roster cuts before the start of the 2019 season. He found himself going to the Jets and being promoted, cut and activated routinely through the last year and a half before being thrust into a starting position.

The South Florida and Western Kentucky product became the first Jets quarterback since Vinny Testaverde to throw for 400-plus yards in a game when he did it against the Bengals in Week 8.

This season, White has 702 passing yards, five touchdown passes and four interceptions. He will have a real test against a Bills team that lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week but only allowed nine points.