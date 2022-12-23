Jets legend says Zach Wilson has ‘lost the trust’ of fan base: ‘Very hard to regain their trust again’

As the boos rained down from the MetLife Stadium stands Thursday night in New York, there was a sense that the Zach Wilson era had come to an end.

The No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft struggled mightily, completing just 9 of 18 pass attempts for 92 yards and throwing an interception in a 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wilson was pulled for Chris Streveler, who was called up from the practice squad earlier in the day, in the third quarter, prompting cheers from the crowd.

JETS’ OFFENSIVE LINEMAN ON ZACH WILSON BOOS: CAN’T IMAGINE WHAT THAT FEELS LIKE’

"We haven’t seen the last" of Wilson, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after the game. And while Saleh may give the second-year quarterback another chance, one Jets legend thinks Wilson has lost the trust of the fan base.

Revis, a four-time first-team All-Pro cornerback, alluded to his time in New York with Brett Favre during the 2008 season.

Favre and the Jets started off that year 8-3 before losing four of their last five games to miss the playoffs.

The 2022 Jets are in a similar position after jumping out to a 7-4 start and losing four straight games to almost assuredly put an end to their hopes of ending the longest playoff drought in the NFL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas have done a miraculous job of building a roster that appears ready to compete right now, but their selection of Wilson with the second overall pick of the NFL Draft is looking worse with each passing week.

On Friday, Saleh was noncommittal when asked who will start in New York’s Week 17 game against the Seattle Seahawks .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We've got time," Saleh said, according to ESPN. "I don't have those answers for you yet."

He'll have to come up with an answer soon as the Jets fan base appears tired of waiting.