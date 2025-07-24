Jets' Justin Fields carted off during training camp practice after suffering apparent injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields was carted off the field during training camp practice after suffering an apparent lower leg injury on Thursday.

Fields, 26, signed a two-year contract reportedly worth $40 million in the offseason to replace Aaron Rodgers.

Fields suffered a toe injury, but it is too early to determine the severity of the injury, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters after practice.

Glenn said that he is "assuming" someone stepped on Fields' toe, but said he wants to look at the tape and be sure that is the cause.

He added that Tyrod Taylor is ready to take over if necessary.

Fields appeared in 10 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season and started six of them. The team went 4-2 in his starts as he completed 65.8% of his passes for 1,106 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

Fields was also effective in the run game, as he carried the ball 62 times for 189 yards and five rushing touchdowns last season.

While Fields didn’t play poorly, the Steelers benched him after six games in favor of Russell Wilson.

The Jets brought in Fields to be their starting quarterback after they released Rodgers, who had two disappointing seasons with the team.

Garrett Wilson, the team’s top wide receiver, played college football with Fields at Ohio State, where the pair shared a lot of success.

Outside of Fields, the Jets have three other quarterbacks on their roster: Taylor, Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook. If Fields were to miss significant time, Taylor is well-suited to replace him as starting quarterback.

Taylor, 35, has played in the NFL for 14 seasons, has started 58 games and has a record of 28-28-1. Taylor appeared in two games last season with the Jets and completed 17–22 passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2023, Taylor started five games for the New York Giants and had a 2-3 record while he completed 64.4% of his passes for 1,341 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

