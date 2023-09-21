Jets' Garrett Wilson focused on ending Patriots' winning streak: 'It's time we do what we get paid for'

As New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick put it on Wednesday, "it’s Jets week."

The two AFC East rivals meet for their first matchup of the season on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, and for the better part of the last nearly seven years, things have only come up New England. The Patriots have a 14-game winning streak against the Jets.

The Jets have not won against the Patriots since Dec. 27, 2015. In that game, Ryan Fitzpatrick had three touchdown passes, and the defense picked Tom Brady off once and sacked him twice. New York won 26-20.

New York’s second-year wide receiver Garrett Wilson said it is time for the Jets to get back in the win column.

"I inherited -- I walked into a team that, we haven't beaten the Patriots," Wilson said on ESPN Radio New York. "I feel like that's why they brought me here, brought me and Sauce (Gardner) here and the guys here -- to make things like that change. It's time we do what we get paid for."

Wilson had been one of the most electric receivers New York has ever had. The Offensive Rookie of the Year caught a clutch touchdown pass from Zach Wilson in the Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills. The loss last week to the Dallas Cowboys was a bit tougher, but the NFC East team is one of the best in the NFL.

So far, Wilson has seven catches for 117 yards and two touchdown catches – the only two touchdowns for the team this season.

Belichick, in his way, dismissed the 14-game winning streak.

"Yeah, I don’t think any of those games in the past matter. We’re worried about this week’s game," Belichick said.

New England is 0-2 to start the year and are coming off of a loss to the Miami Dolphins.