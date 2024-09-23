Jayden Daniels, Commanders keep Bengals winless after massive upset on the road

Week 3 for the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL season will forever be known as the Jayden Daniels breakout game.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, they’re simply at a loss for words, as they’re now 0-3 on the season after being upset, 38-33, at home by Daniels & Co.

The Commanders are now 2-1 on the season, and a lot of it has to do with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft putting on an absolute show on "Monday Night Football," as he threw for 254 yards with his first two career passing touchdowns on 21-of-23 through the air.

And as he’s done earlier this season, Daniels was able to find the end zone with his legs as well. The biggest highlight of the night, though, came on the Commanders’ final drive, as the league got to see just what Daniels was made of.

On 4th-and-four from the Cincinnati 39-yard line, Daniels did not want to get off the field, and he was calling to his offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, to get a play in his helmet so he could set up his offense. At the time, the Commanders held only a 31-26 lead after Joe Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase for the second time on the night in the end zone.

Daniels, exuding confidence, took the snap and delivered a dot to his tight end, Zach Ertz for a nine-yard game to move the chains and continue taking clock off the scoreboard.

But, instead of just running out the clock, Daniels launched a bomb down the right sideline to Terry McLaurin on 3rd-and-seven for a 27-yard touchdown.

Daniels called game, as the pass put McLaurin at 100 yards on four receptions for the night.

Burrow and the Bengals’ offense tried to use the two minutes left on the clock for some miracle, and though Zack Moss was able to run it in to make it 38-32 in that span, the Bengals couldn’t recover the onside kick. The Commanders, then, pulled off the stunner at Paycor Stadium.

Cincinnati came into this game understanding that no team has ever made the playoffs in the modern era after going 0-3. So, while cliché, it was the truth: It was a must-win game for the Bengals in their minds.

And Burrow came out firing as he found Chase on a 41-yard touchdown pass to quickly go up by seven on the Commanders.

But Washington’s offense set the tone early on, as they responded with a touchdown of their own, crushing 6:12 of the first-quarter clock to see Brian Robinson slip through a hole and into the end zone.

Washington would go on to score a touchdown on its first three drives, and they all came on the ground as Austin Ekeler, who exited the game early with a head injury, scored on a 24-yard rush and Daniels kept it on a read option for the score.

By the end of the first half, the Commanders were up, 21-13, and they quickly furthered the lead on the first drive of the second half, and it would be Daniels’ first career passing touchdown. However, the recipient wasn’t who anyone expected it to be.

Offensive tackle Trent Scott scored a "big man touchdown," as he slipped out on a fake run play and caught the one-yard pass from Daniels for the score.

Looking more at the box score, Burrow went 29-for-38 for 324 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, a performance that usually results in him winning games.

But the Commanders proved they are not to be taken lightly this season, as their rookie quarterback appears to have a cool head on his shoulders to kick off his inaugural campaign.

