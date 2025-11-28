Eagles booed off field at home stadium as Bears dominate on the ground in upset victory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The panic meter is high in Philadelphia.

The Eagles suffered their second straight loss, this one a 24-15 loss to the Chicago Bears in a battle of 8-3 squads in front of their frustrated home crowd.

The end of each Eagles' drive in the first half ended with loud boos from the crowd. The Birds had 83 yards of offense in the first 30 minutes, while former Eagle D’Andre Swift alone had 88 yards rushing and a 13-yard catch. The Bears as a whole racked up 232 yards of offense prior to halftime.

The start of the second half wasn't much different, as Philly went three-and-out. On the next, Jalen Hurts threw an interception. Something clicked on the third, though, as the Eagles needed just five plays to go 92 yards, with the final 33 being an A.J. Brown touchdown. However, the extra point was missed, and Chicago held a 10-9 lead.

The momentum was all in the Eagles' hands as Caleb Williams threw an interception at the line of scrimmage, but the Bears responded by forcing and recovering a fumble on the tush push. The Bears continued to run the ball down the Eagles' throats, and this time it was seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai who scampered all over the field and found the end zone to make it a 17-9 Chicago lead.

It was another three-and-out for the Eagles, and the Bears continued to be unstoppable. The icing on the cake was a 28-yard touchdown pass to Cole Kmet. The Eagles responded with another touchdown from Brown, but down nine, they went for two and were unsuccessful, leaving it a two-possession game and all but ending the game.

It was the first time since 1985 the Bears had two running backs rush for 100-plus yards in the same game. In all, they had 281 rushing yards to the Eagles' 87 and twice as many first downs (28-14).

The Eagles will look to get back on track in a Monday night contest in Los Angeles against the Chargers, while the Bears, now winners of five straight, will head to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers.

