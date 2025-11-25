Kylie Kelce fires back at critics' claims she gave her daughters 'boy names'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce shares four daughters with wife Kylie. The Super Bowl champion has been candid about his and Kylie's experiences parenting girls.

But their willingness to bring some aspects of their personal lives to the public has, at times, given online critics the opportunity to share their opinions — even in cases when they were not asked for.

During a recent edition of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie addressed the topic of her children's names.

Kylie took issue with the line of questioning that asserted her daughters were given "boy names." She described the question as "rage bait."

"This next question appears to be pure rage bait. ‘What’s with the boy names?’ I’ll tell you what’s with the boys’ names," Kelce said. "We, my husband and I, liked gender-neutral names for our daughters."

Jason's and Kylie's daughters are named Wyatt, 6; Elliotte, 4; Bennett, 2; and Finn, 7 months. Kylie added that the name Wyatt was selected before she or Jason learned the gender.

Kylie made it clear that she was not seeking out unsolicited opinions about the names she and Jason settled on for their children.

"The part that I take issue with on people having issue with our names is that I actually didn’t ask. I didn’t ask what you thought about my kids’ names. My husband and I agreed on the names. We like them. You, honestly, you should try naming a human being. It’s not easy. And so, yeah, I’m good."

During a recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast, which Jason co-hosts with his brother Travis Kelce, the 38-year-old former NFL star revealed he is often in sync with his wife when it comes to disciplining their children.

"We're on the same page almost all the time," Jason said. "We're both pretty disciplinarian when it comes to the girls."

He also recalled the feelings he experienced when he first became a father.

"When I first found out I was having Wyatt, I was like, ‘Okay. I'm not gonna raise her any different than how I would raise a boy. Like, I'm gonna make her tough and disciplined, and I'm not gonna be like this, like, daddy's daughter who's getting everything she wants,’" he said.

"Then the moment she came out, it was very hard to not be that dad… it is very difficult when they look at me a certain way to not cave, like, instantaneously."

