Jason Garrett stuck in limbo as Cowboys brass avoids decision on coach's status

Jason Garrett is still the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach -- for now.

Garrett met with team owner Jerry Jones on Monday after they each met players around noon local time, according to multiple reporters. Players came to clean out their lockers after the team failed to make the playoffs. However, the team sent reporters home for the day without any word on Garrett’s status.

Garrett told 105.3 The Fan on his weekly radio spot that he planned to express his desire to remain as the team’s head coach.

“We’ll have a good visit and see what’s next,” Garrett told the station.

Multiple sources told the NFL Network that Garrett was telling players he was “proud” of them and that he appreciated everything they done for him. Those sources added that “it felt like goodbye without saying goodbye.”

NFL Network also reported that Garrett told assistant coaches that his status would be sorted out in 24 to 48 hours.

Jerry Jones did not make an announcement on Garrett’s status. He didn’t definitively close the door on Garrett not returning for the 2020 season.

“I don’t have a shareable timetable,” Jones told reporters after Dallas’ win over the Washington Redskins. “The proper question here is: ‘Do I have anything that I would share as far as my timetable, my thoughts or any work that I’ve done, we’ve done, any work preparing for the future?’ All of that I would not comment on or share at this time.”

Garrett was peppered with questions about whether he wants to remain head coach and responded, saying “I want to be the coach of the Dallas Cowboys, but we'll see what happens.”

Garrett replaced Wade Phillips during the middle of the 2010 season. Since then, Dallas made the playoffs three times and failed to make it further than the divisional round. The team won 10 or more games three times and finished 8-8 four times.

Dallas let the NFC East division crown, and a playoff spot, slip away with some tough losses over the course of the season.