Japan puts together epic rally to oust Mexico, advance to World Baseball Classic final

Japan needed two runs in the bottom of the ninth to win the game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The World Baseball Classic semifinals matchup between Japan and Mexico came down to the very last inning on Monday night at loanDepot Park in Miami.

Down a run in the bottom of the inning, Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani started the frame with a leadoff double off St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Giovanny Gallegos. Masataka Yoshida would walk and with two on and nobody out Munetaka Murakami would deliver the clutch hit.

Murakami drove a ball deep to centerfield, and Ohtani and Yoshida would race home to win the game for Japan, 6-5.

Japan's Shohei Ohtani celebrates after a double during the ninth inning of a World Baseball Classic game against Mexico, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Miami.

Japan's Shohei Ohtani celebrates after a double during the ninth inning of a World Baseball Classic game against Mexico, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

"These games are really critical and the foundation of baseball," Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama said after the game through an interpreter.

Japan will play the United States on Tuesday night in the championship game.

Mexico had momentum behind them in the game. The fans popped out of their seats in one of the biggest reactions and player has ever received in the ballpark when Mexico’s Randy Arozarena snagged a home run ball to preserve an early 3-0 lead.

Japan players celebrate after defeating Mexico in a World Baseball Classic game, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Miami.

Japan players celebrate after defeating Mexico in a World Baseball Classic game, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

"Randy was incredible today," Mexico manager Benji Gil said. "He gave us the opportunity to come back to the game after a home run that many teams facing this kind of team with so many stars, they could have given up, but, no, he started this rally. We fought. Again, we took the lead. They are warriors."

Arozarena doubled and scored in the eighth to make it 4-3 as well. Mexico got two runs in the eighth and Japan got one back to make it 5-4 going into the ninth before the comeback.

Yoshida is about to make his major league debut with the Boston Red Sox next week, but for now, he is racking up clutch moments for Japan. He was 3-for-4 with three RBI in the game.

Mexico left fielder Randy Arozarena catches a ball hit by Japan's Kensuke Kondoh during the fifth inning of a World Baseball Classic game, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Miami.

Mexico left fielder Randy Arozarena catches a ball hit by Japan's Kensuke Kondoh during the fifth inning of a World Baseball Classic game, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

"I know my hand was a little shivering, but I know that there was a good connection,’ Yoshida said. "I believe in myself, and I remember I stepped into the box with a belief in myself."

The World Baseball Classic final will begin at 7:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

