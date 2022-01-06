Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Published

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence empathizes with fans' frustrations, not on board with clown protest

The Jaguars are on track to get the No.1 overall draft pick for the second year in a row

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jacksonville Jaguars fans are preparing to let the organization know just how they feel after a disastrous season both on and off the field and while he understands their frustrations, quarterback Trevor Lawrence doesn’t necessarily agree with fans reportedly planning to dress as clowns during Sunday’s season finale. 

After an embarrassing 40-point loss against the New England Patriots, fans began changing their social media profile pictures to a clown face with a mustache, seemingly mocking owner Shad Khan. The Associated Press reported Wednesday that there is also a plan in place for fans to show up to TIAA Bank Field on Sunday wearing clown costumes. 

PATRIOTS BLOW PAST JAGUARS, EARN PLAYOFF BERTH

Shad Khan, owner of the Jaguars, looks on before the New Orleans Saints game at TIAA Bank Field on Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Shad Khan, owner of the Jaguars, looks on before the New Orleans Saints game at TIAA Bank Field on Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

''I wouldn't do that, but you know, fans feel how they feel," Lawrence told reporters Wednesday, via Yahoo Sports. "We wanted to win a lot more games, so I get the frustration. Obviously, we haven't had much success this season, so that's frustrating for us as well."

He continued: "But it's the Jags and they've been a fan since the Jags started, so you see that passion and we want to do everything we can to go win for the city and for these fans.''

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars celebrates with fans following the Buffalo Bills game at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars celebrates with fans following the Buffalo Bills game at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell echoed that sentiment when asked about the planned protest on Wednesday. 

"I mean I don't know what they're talking about very much, but I do understand the frustration they have,'' he said. ''You know, I mean, there's a level of frustration here within the building. The players are frustrated, (coaches are) frustrated with what's going on. We want it to be better as well.''

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jaguar fans during the game against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 7, 2021, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jaguar fans during the game against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 7, 2021, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Jaguars are on track to get the No.1 overall draft pick for the second year in a row, especially with a loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. They have lost eight consecutive games and will end the season with a 17-game skid on the road and a 16-game slide against NFC opponents. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com