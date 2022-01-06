Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence empathizes with fans' frustrations, not on board with clown protest

Jacksonville Jaguars fans are preparing to let the organization know just how they feel after a disastrous season both on and off the field and while he understands their frustrations, quarterback Trevor Lawrence doesn’t necessarily agree with fans reportedly planning to dress as clowns during Sunday’s season finale.

After an embarrassing 40-point loss against the New England Patriots , fans began changing their social media profile pictures to a clown face with a mustache, seemingly mocking owner Shad Khan. The Associated Press reported Wednesday that there is also a plan in place for fans to show up to TIAA Bank Field on Sunday wearing clown costumes.

''I wouldn't do that, but you know, fans feel how they feel," Lawrence told reporters Wednesday, via Yahoo Sports . "We wanted to win a lot more games, so I get the frustration. Obviously, we haven't had much success this season, so that's frustrating for us as well."

He continued: "But it's the Jags and they've been a fan since the Jags started, so you see that passion and we want to do everything we can to go win for the city and for these fans.''

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell echoed that sentiment when asked about the planned protest on Wednesday.

"I mean I don't know what they're talking about very much, but I do understand the frustration they have,'' he said. ''You know, I mean, there's a level of frustration here within the building. The players are frustrated, (coaches are) frustrated with what's going on. We want it to be better as well.''

The Jaguars are on track to get the No.1 overall draft pick for the second year in a row, especially with a loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. They have lost eight consecutive games and will end the season with a 17-game skid on the road and a 16-game slide against NFC opponents.

