Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter's college GPA resurfaces after preseason opener

Travis Hunter is aiming to add his name to the incredibly short list of two-way NFL athletes. While the 22-year-old's on-field prowess is undeniable, Hunter is also making headlines for his talent in the classroom.

Hunter finished his NFL preseason debut with two receptions. He also took some snaps on the defensive side of the ball. But after the Pittsburgh Steelers' 31-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, much of the attention turned to Hunter's college grade point average.

"I think it's a 3.7 or 3.9," Hunter told reporters in April.

Hunter was then asked about the mental difficulties that would come with being a two-way player. The rookie remained steadfast in his belief he was up for the task. "That's all I have to do is play football and go out there and study and make sure I understand what I'm doing."

Two-way NFL players have been a rarity. Chuck Bednarik was the league's last full-time two-way athlete. Bednarik was a linebacker and offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1949-62.

Sammy Baugh and Don Hutson are also notable former two-way stars. Baugh was a quarterback, defensive back and punter. Huston spent his entire NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, playing receiver and safety. He later had a stint as a Packers assistant coach.

First-year Jaguars head coach Liam Coen liked what he saw from Hunter when he lined up on the offensive side of the ball. The coach also hinted there was room for improvement on the defensive side.

"He made a couple good catches on some option routes and missed the one tackle defensively that I noticed," Coen said.

"I'll have to watch the tape on how he operated defensively a little bit more, but I thought offensively, he made the right decisions on those option routes. Made a good catch, almost broke out of that one where Trevor put it behind him on that third down we talked about, but I'll have to go watch the tape a little bit more to know more."

Hunter, who was once a highly-sought-after high school recruit, started his career at Jackson State. He then followed Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to Colorado.

Hunter won the Heisman Trophy last December. He delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech at the Lincoln Center in New York City, thanking his friends, teammates, and his father.

"I want to say something to my father. He's not here. But I know you're watching on TV," the two-way star said. "Dad, I love you. All the stuff you went through, man. Now, look at your oldest son. I did it for you, man. All the times that you ain't get to see me, and the times that you came to see my games. From probably two games in high school to seeing me on TV every weekend and coming to see me, man, that means so much to me."

In April, the Jaguars used the second overall draft selection to bring Hunter's talents to Jacksonville. The New Orleans Saints host the Jaguars on Aug. 18 in the second week of preseason action.

The Jaguars welcome the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7 to open the regular season.

