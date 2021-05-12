Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Jaguars' opponents had a combined 133-138-1 record in 2020

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer open a new era for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

The team’s No. 1 overall pick will be the new leader of the Jaguars, who are looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Jacksonville has only had one winning season since 2008. Nine wins or more would be serious boon for a team that has flailed in recent years.

Jacksonville’s offense will also feature rookie Travis Etienne, second-year running back James Robinson and veterans D.J. Chark and Marvin Jones. The team also added Shaquill Griffin to the defense to play along with C.J. Henderson in the secondary. Josh Allen and Myles Jack will also return.

The Jaguars get started with a Week 1 road game against the Houston Texans. The team has intriguing matchups against the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals on their docket as well. Jacksonville wraps up the 2021 season with a home game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18.

Here’s who the Jaguars will be matching up with in 2021.

Home Opponents: Colts, Texans, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Broncos, Cardinals, 49ers, Falcons

Away Opponents: Colts, Texans, Titans, Patriots, Jets, Bengals, Rams, Seahawks

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 133-138-1

Here’s the Jaguars’ 2021 regular-season schedule:

