Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Sports

Italian orienteering athlete Mattia Debertolis dead at 29 after being found 'unconscious' at World Games

Debertolis was found after collapsing during the Men's Middle Distance competition in China

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Italian orienteering athlete Mattia Debertolis died Tuesday after collapsing during a competition in China on Friday, according to event organizers. He was just 29. 

The International World Games Association (IWGA) issued a joint statement alongside the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of The World Games 2025 Chengdu and the International Orienteering Federation (IOF) on Tuesday confirming the news of Debertolis’ sudden passing. 

Italy's delegation at 2025 World Games

Members of Italy's delegation wave their country's national flag as they take part in the athletes' parade during the opening ceremony of the 2025 World Games at the Tianfu International Convention Centre in Chengdu, in China's southwestern Sichuan province on August 7, 2025. Italian orienteering athlete Mattia Debertolis died on August 12, 2025, at the World Games in Chengdu, after collapsing during the competition, organizers said.  (JADE GAO/AFP via Getty Images)

"The World Games Family, the LOC and the IOF are struck by this tragedy and extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the athlete and the whole Orienteering Community. Our thoughts are with those touched by this event."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the statement, Debertolis was competing in the 12th edition of the World Games in Chengdu, China on Friday when he was discovered "unconscious" during the men's middle distance competition. 

Organizers said he received "expert medical care" at an area hospital, but he was pronounced dead on Tuesday. 

IOF President Tom Hollowell issued a separate statement calling Debertolis’s death a "tragic loss of life." 

"I am not able to adequately describe in words the unfathomable depth of sadness in this tragic loss of life. Our thoughts are with all who mourn Mattia. I encourage the global orienteering community to honor his memory," Hollowell’s statement read. 

World Games Orienteering medal ceremony

Silver medalists team Sweden L, gold medalists team Switzerland C and bronze medalists team the Czech Republic pose during the victory ceremony for the Mixed Sprint Relay Final of Orienteering event at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 11, 2025.  (Chen Cheng/Xinhua via Getty Images)

DRIVER DIES AFTER MEDICAL EMERGENCY DURING RACE IN NORTH CAROLINA

No official cause of death was given. 

Debertolis was a member of the Italian Orienteering Federation team competing in the 2025 World Games. He competed on the Italian national team in several World Championships and World Cups, including the 2022 World Cup relay final where he placed fifth, according to the IOF’s statement. 

Orienteering is an outdoor sport that requires athletes to navigate between checkpoints using maps and compasses. 

2025 World Games in China

In this image provided by Xinhua News Agency, the flag of the International Olympic Committee, the flag of the International World Games Association, the Chinese national flag and the flag of the Organizing Committee of the World Games 2025 Chengdu are seen during the opening ceremony of the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwestern China's Sichuan Province, on Aug. 7, 2025.  (Chen Bin/Xinhua via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In his childhood and youth years, Mattia was active both in orienteering, cross-country skiing and football. His love for navigating and finding the control points made him prioritize orienteering and pursue a career within elite orienteering," Hollowell’s statement continued.

"Mattia was not only an elite athlete, but also a highly skilled civil engineer, with studies in progress for a PhD at the university in Stockholm, where he lived and was part of the orienteering club IFK Lidingö. In addition to this impressive combination with his athlete career, he supported his family with their local hotel in his home valley Primiero." 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.