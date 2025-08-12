Italian orienteering athlete Mattia Debertolis dead at 29 after being found 'unconscious' at World Games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Italian orienteering athlete Mattia Debertolis died Tuesday after collapsing during a competition in China on Friday, according to event organizers. He was just 29.

The International World Games Association (IWGA) issued a joint statement alongside the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of The World Games 2025 Chengdu and the International Orienteering Federation (IOF) on Tuesday confirming the news of Debertolis’ sudden passing.

"The World Games Family, the LOC and the IOF are struck by this tragedy and extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the athlete and the whole Orienteering Community. Our thoughts are with those touched by this event."

According to the statement, Debertolis was competing in the 12th edition of the World Games in Chengdu, China on Friday when he was discovered "unconscious" during the men's middle distance competition.

Organizers said he received "expert medical care" at an area hospital, but he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

IOF President Tom Hollowell issued a separate statement calling Debertolis’s death a "tragic loss of life."

"I am not able to adequately describe in words the unfathomable depth of sadness in this tragic loss of life. Our thoughts are with all who mourn Mattia. I encourage the global orienteering community to honor his memory," Hollowell’s statement read.

No official cause of death was given.

Debertolis was a member of the Italian Orienteering Federation team competing in the 2025 World Games. He competed on the Italian national team in several World Championships and World Cups, including the 2022 World Cup relay final where he placed fifth, according to the IOF’s statement.

Orienteering is an outdoor sport that requires athletes to navigate between checkpoints using maps and compasses.

"In his childhood and youth years, Mattia was active both in orienteering, cross-country skiing and football. His love for navigating and finding the control points made him prioritize orienteering and pursue a career within elite orienteering," Hollowell’s statement continued.

"Mattia was not only an elite athlete, but also a highly skilled civil engineer, with studies in progress for a PhD at the university in Stockholm, where he lived and was part of the orienteering club IFK Lidingö. In addition to this impressive combination with his athlete career, he supported his family with their local hotel in his home valley Primiero."