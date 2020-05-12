Indianapolis Colts 2020 schedule: 3 intriguing matchups

The Indianapolis Colts will have veteran quarterback Phillip Rivers taking over the offense after the team failed to make the playoffs with Jacoby Brissett following Andrew Luck's abrupt retirement just a few weeks before the season.

Rivers joins the Colts after a nice career with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he played from 2004-19. Rivers and the Chargers parted ways in the offseason and decided to go with quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and rookie Justin Herbert as they look ahead toward the future of their franchise.

Rivers will have at least one more chance to make a Super Bowl run. The Colts’ offense, when healthy, can be dangerous with Marlon Mack running the ball and T.Y. Hilton catching passes on the outside. The Colts also drafted wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. out of USC, and Wisconsin-product Jonathan Taylor in the 2020 NFL Draft to help the offense. They should step in immediately and contribute right away.

Linebacker Darius Leonard will lead the defense in his third season with the team. As long as he stays healthy, the Colts could find some magic and make a run toward the AFC South title.

Indianapolis is playing teams from the AFC North, NFC North, NFC East and AFC West during the regular season.

Indianapolis’ season will start Sept. 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here are three intriguing matchups on the Colts’ 2020 schedule.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE 2020 COLTS SCHEDULE

**

1). BALTIMORE RAVENS

In a Week 9 matchup with the AFC’s top team from a year ago, the Colts will have their work cut out for them when NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens come to Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts will have a revamped offense with quarterback Philip Rivers and defense, and they definitely have a chance to make some noise in the AFC. This game against the Ravens will definitely be a test at the midpoint of the season. I expect Darius Leonard, and newly acquired defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, to make the Colts’ defense that much better.

It wouldn’t be shocking if the Colts pulled out this home victory.

2). GREEN BAY PACKERS

Two weeks after their date with the Ravens, the Colts will host quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. In the NFC Championship Game a year ago, San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert gashed the Packers’ defense for over 200 yards and four touchdowns.

Unless the Packers defense vastly improves this upcoming season, the Colts’ tenacious offensive line, and two-headed monster at running back, could be the difference in this matchup. If the Colts play sound defense against Rodgers, you can expect a gritty game from the boy upfront for the Colts.

3). LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

How about a Week 14 date in Las Vegas against the Raiders?

Last season, the Raiders went into Indianapolis, and behind 189 passing yards and two passing touchdowns from quarterback Derek Carr, the Raiders’ defense had one interception and one fumble recovery in a 31-24 victory over the Colts.

This is a game late in the season that could have playoff implications. The Colts are certainly a contender in the AFC South, and the Raiders definitely have a chance at a Wildcard berth, so this game could be crucial for both teams.