Indiana Pacer Darren Collison, 31, announces retirement from NBA to focus on faith: 'I am one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses'

Point Guard for the Indiana Pacers Darren Collison announced his retirement from the NBA Friday in order to better focus on his “faith.”

Collison, 31, said in a letter published by The Undefeated that after a 10-year career in the NBA, he had decided to retire from the NBA to pursue his faith as a “Jehovah’s Witness.”

“Basketball has been my life since I was a child. I could never imagine finding anything that brings me more joy than I get from playing the game. While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith,” Collison said.



“I am one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched. With that being said, I have decided to retire from the NBA.”

Collison went on to say that his love for basketball has forced him to put his entire “focus” on his career, taking away from his want “to do more to help others.”

He thanked players like DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Durant, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James for their friendships and inspiring him to compete at the “highest level.” He also offered a special thank you to his wife.

“But the most important person of all in this NBA journey is my loving wife, Keyosha. She is my favorite teammate.”

Collison was drafted in 2009 and spent seven seasons in the league playing for the Pacers, the New Orleans Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers and the Sacramento Kings.