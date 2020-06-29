Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Golf
Published

Ian Poulter admits to farting during Travelers Championship

'Always beware of the live mic.'

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Joe Biden hits President Trump for golfing as US coronavirus death toll nears 100,000Video

Joe Biden hits President Trump for golfing as US coronavirus death toll nears 100,000

President Trump spent Memorial Day weekend at his Virginia golf club; Jacqui Heinrich reports.

Ian Poulter admitted that he farted during a golf tournament over the weekend.

During the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut on Sunday, the camera was focused on fellow golfer Greg Chalmers, and after he took a swing, viewers on television could hear a loud noise, which turned out to be a fart.

Poulter, who took credit right away, said on camera, “Did you get that?”

In response, Chalmers said, “Stay over there. Is that supposed to be more silent than that?”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Poulter later commented on Twitter taking ownership.

“3 club wind this morning on the first tee. Always beware of the live mic,” Poulter wrote on the social media site. After Chalmers said, “I like the (fart) in the closed caption. That really confirmed it for me”, Poulter responded by saying, “The best bit everyone thinks it was you.”

Poulter spoke with TMZ Sports about the incident.

"I guess it's one way to protect social distancing," Poulter said.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova