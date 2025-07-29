Hulk Hogan's ex-wife speaks out on wrestling star's death for first time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hulk Hogan's ex-wife, Linda Hogan, addressed the late WWE star's death for the first time in a social media post Monday.

Linda made the statement in the comment section of a photo she posted of her and Hulk July 19, five days before Hogan's death, captioned "The good ole days!"

The two were married for 29 years before their 2009 divorce. They had two children, Brooke and Nick.

"I had no idea he would pass away this soon," she wrote. "We all really thought he would make a comeback! Big surprise. We are all devastated. It’s hitting me so hard. I loved Hulkster more than he loved me. It hurt when he cheated. But he was sooo famous. I sort of [understood], but it was crushing. It hurt. I [never] got over him or started a real relationship [with] anyone... I missed HIM!

"I’ve been weeping all day . The finality . It’s just shocking. We spent every minute together for so many years. I’ve known him since he was 28 yrs old ! I was 22. I still love him. Even [though] I never spoke or saw him, Nick did... and Nick would tell me things and vice versa. Just news about life. I still felt... although broken... we still were a family. It’s so hard to know he’s just gone. I tried to stay strong for Nick... but I’m melting down now. It’s very sad. I love you Hulkster. You were my man. The only man for me. RIP."

Linda and Hulk had publicly feuded in recent years. She publicly called Hulk "a "sex addict" and "complete liar" and said their family was "a complete mess" in an Instagram video in March.

Hulk died Thursday after a reported cardiac arrest.

The famed wrestler had reportedly been battling multiple health issues in the months and years before his death.

In an appearance on Jake Paul’s "Impaulsive" podcast in September 2024, Hogan revealed he’d had 25 surgeries the previous 10 years.

This included 10 back surgeries, procedures on both shoulders and knee and hip replacements on both sides.