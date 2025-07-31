DeSantis declares 'Hulk Hogan Day in Florida' after wrestling icon's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a memorandum Thursday designating Aug. 1 "Hulk Hogan Day in Florida."

DeSantis called for flags at the state Capitol and in Pinellas County to be flown at half-staff Friday.

This directive by DeSantis comes one week after Hogan died at his home in Clearwater.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Hogan was born in Augusta, Georgia, but moved to Tampa at a young age. He began his wrestling career in 1977 and rose to fame after joining World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)," DeSantis wrote.

"Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, first in 2005 and again in 2020 as a member of the New World Order. His larger-than-life personality will be missed, as the ‘Hulkster’ was an icon for many who grew up in the 80s and 90s as well as today. He was a true Floridian through and through."

HULK HOGAN DIED OF HEART ATTACK WHILE FACING OTHER HEALTH ISSUES: OFFICIALS

Officials determined that Hogan’s death was caused by a heart attack. He had a history of atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes irregular and rapid heart rate, Page Six reported Thursday, citing the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center.

Medical records also showed he had chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a cancer that affects white blood cells, the outlet reported.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, went into cardiac arrest July 24. He died at the age of 71.

Sky Daily Hogan shared in an emotional social media post that her husband had been "dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time," Daily Hogan wrote.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.