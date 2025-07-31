Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Hulk Hogan Legacy

DeSantis declares 'Hulk Hogan Day in Florida' after wrestling icon's death

Florida governor ordered flags flown at half-staff after Hogan died from heart attack at age 71

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Fox Nation special reflects on the life, legacy of wrestling titan Hulk Hogan Video

Fox Nation special reflects on the life, legacy of wrestling titan Hulk Hogan

Fox Nation's 'The Life of Hulk Hogan' documents Terry Bollea's rise from ringside spectator to pro wrestling superstar.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a memorandum Thursday designating Aug. 1 "Hulk Hogan Day in Florida."

DeSantis called for flags at the state Capitol and in Pinellas County to be flown at half-staff Friday. 

This directive by DeSantis comes one week after Hogan died at his home in Clearwater. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hulk Hogan in Washington DC 2015

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan attends the 2015 Susan G. Komen D.C. Race for the Cure at The National Mall May 9, 2015, in Washington, D.C.  (Kris Connor/WireImage)

"Hogan was born in Augusta, Georgia, but moved to Tampa at a young age. He began his wrestling career in 1977 and rose to fame after joining World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)," DeSantis wrote.

"Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, first in 2005 and again in 2020 as a member of the New World Order. His larger-than-life personality will be missed, as the ‘Hulkster’ was an icon for many who grew up in the 80s and 90s as well as today. He was a true Floridian through and through."

HULK HOGAN DIED OF HEART ATTACK WHILE FACING OTHER HEALTH ISSUES: OFFICIALS

Officials determined that Hogan’s death was caused by a heart attack. He had a history of atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes irregular and rapid heart rate, Page Six reported Thursday, citing the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center. 

hulk hogan flexes his muscles

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan greets the crowd during WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh Nov. 2, 2018. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images)

Medical records also showed he had chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a cancer that affects white blood cells, the outlet reported.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, went into cardiac arrest July 24. He died at the age of 71. 

Sky Daily Hogan shared in an emotional social media post that her husband had been "dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at press conference

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference on immigration enforcement at Homestead Air Force Base Feb. 26 in Homestead, Fla.  (AP/Rebecca Blackwell)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time," Daily Hogan wrote.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.