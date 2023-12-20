Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Hulk Hogan gets baptized: 'Greatest day of my life'

The wrestling star described the baptism as a 'total surrender and dedication to Jesus'

By Kendall Tietz Fox News
Published
American wrestler Hulk Hogan announced on Instagram Wednesday, that he had been baptized in a special ceremony at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida.  

"Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life," the 70-year-old posted to Instagram, along with footage of the baptism. "No worries, no hate, no judgment... only love!" 

Hogan's wife, Sky Daily Hogan, also took part in the baptism, which involved fully submerging themselves in a large body of water. 

Video footage shows Hogan and his wife both in white smiling as they are dipped into the water. Hogan also wore his trademark bandanna in white, along with a silver cross necklace for the occasion.

"God is doing amazing things at Indian Rocks," the church wrote on its Instagram account. 

The professional wrestler has spoken publicly about his Christian beliefs in the past. 

"I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!" Hogan shared on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, in April. 

Kendall Tietz is a Production Assistant with Fox News Digital. 