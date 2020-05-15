Hope Solo says her dog Conan in critical condition after being shot in ‘heinous act’

Former U.S. women’s national soccer team goalie Hope Solo shared some disturbing news Thursday about one of her pet dogs.

Solo wrote on Twitter that her dog Conan had been shot Wednesday night in what she described as a “heinous act” – and suggested that the dog may lose a leg.

“Our magnificent dog Conan is in critical condition after being shot last night,” Solo wrote. “It’s hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act. We’ve heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg!”

MLS LOOKING AT HAVING ALL TEAMS PLAY IN ORLANDO

In another post, Solo shared photos of herself and husband Jerramy Stevens, a former NFL player, with their pets, which all appeared to be Doberman pinschers.

“Conan is the brown one on the far left,” she wrote. “A beautiful dog, best of the bunch.

“And Jerramy and I want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices.”

Solo provided no further details about the incident. The location of the shooting was unclear.

In 2015, Solo talked about Dobermans in an interview with People magazine.

“Jerramy always says, ‘Dobermans remind me of you. They’re loyal, regal and people are scared of them,’” Solo said at the time. “But they wouldn’t hurt a fly and Sasha is pretty much scared of everything.”

Solo, 38, a native of Washington state, gave birth to twins in March, named Vittorio Genghis Stevens and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens, and shared photos of them on Instagram.

Solo played on the U.S. national team from 2000 to 2016, sharing in a World Cup victory and winning two Olympic gold medals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also played on numerous club teams in the U.S. and Europe before retiring in 2016.

In 2015, Solo saw assault charges against her dismissed after a 2014 altercation that involved her half-sister and her nephew.