Heisman winner Travis Hunter, fiancée delete social media amid rumors, criticism

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is taking a break from social media, as is his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, amid loads of online criticism.

Hunter’s and Lenee’s Instagram accounts have been deactivated, which was noticed on Sunday.

Since he was named college football’s best player this year, the Colorado Buffaloes star has had many tribulations over the Internet, as rumors, critiques of his relationship and more began to swirl.

What appeared to start the online frenzy was Lenee’s reaction after Hunter was officially named the Heisman winner last weekend.

Some took exception to Lenee sitting after she gave Hunter a hug and congratulated him, as everyone else in the room in New York City remained standing and clapping for the two-way star as he greeted others. Hunter ultimately went back to Lenee, leaned over, and gave her another long embrace before making his way to the stage.

Then, at a meet-and-greet event, a video of Lenee seemingly irritated that she was just sitting and watching Hunter meet with fans became the subject of criticism.

It got to the point where Lenee, Hunter’s longtime girlfriend who he proposed to in February, made a TikTok video defending her relationship. However, the social media trolls continued to use this video as fuel to their fire.

In turn, Hunter went on his Twitch stream to defend his fiancée.

"I know what I got," he said. "I know my girl. My girl’s been here with me for five years. Y’all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me. Come on, man."

The comments and criticism continued for Hunter and Lenee despite their attempts to make people understand, so it appears they’re simply done dealing with it for the moment.

In the meantime, Hunter is gearing up for what’s expected to be his final collegiate game in the Alamo Bowl against BYU. Usually players who are expected to be taken high in the NFL Draft will skip their bowl games, but Hunter explained why he won’t be among that crowd.

"It’s definitely important because I started this thing with Coach Prime, and Shedeur, and most of the coaches on the coaching staff, so I wanted to finish it off right," Hunter said on Dec. 13 when asked why he was playing.

Given his ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and cornerback, Hunter is expected to be a top five pick in next year’s draft.

