Heat to trade Jimmy Butler to Warriors: report

The book appeared to close on the Miami Heat’s fractured relationship with star guard Jimmy Butler as he was reportedly traded to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

The Heat agreed to trade Butler to the Warriors for Andrew Wiggins and a protected first-round pick, ESPN reported. The Detroit Pistons were also involved in the deal and reportedly acquired Lindy Waters III and Josh Richardson.

Miami suspended Butler indefinitely after he left shootaround after he was informed of the team’s plan to use him off the bench for the time being, according to ESPN. Butler didn’t like the plan and walked out.

He was initially suspended for seven games due to conduct detrimental to the team. He returned to play three games, but his second suspension came after missing a team flight for a road trip back in January. He was benched for two games after that.

Butler is not happy with his role on the Heat, and he has requested a trade from the organization. At first, team president Pat Riley said the organization wouldn’t be taking calls on Butler. However, that mindset has changed in recent weeks and resulted in the reported deal on Wednesday.

He was averaging 17 points and 5.2 rebounds through 25 games. He was also one of the major reasons why Miami was able to make two NBA Finals appearances since the team acquired him before the 2019-20 season.

Butler signed a two-year, $121 million extension upon agreement of the Golden State trade, ESPN reported.

Miami acquired a handful of role players in the deal. Wiggins was nearly the NBA Finals MVP in 2022 when the Warriors won the title.

Dennis Schroder and Kyle Anderson, who were initially reported to be going to the Heat, are on the move elsewhere, ESPN added. Schroder will be going to the Utah Jazz and Kyle Anderson will be headed to the Toronto Raptors.