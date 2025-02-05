Warriors' Dennis Schroder claims NBA trade deadline akin to 'modern slavery'

Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder made a wild claim about the NBA trade deadline on Tuesday following the major movement that took place in the league over the last few days.

The league saw the Los Angeles Lakers acquire Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks for Anthony Davis. Then, De’Aaron Fox was traded from the Sacramento Kings to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team trade that saw the Chicago Bulls deal Zach LaVine to the Kings.

Schroder, who the Warriors acquired earlier in the year from the Brooklyn Nets, said in a recent interview he had no angst about the trade deadline, saying his salary is going to stay the same no matter what happens and that going to a different city or town was a "luxury problem."

He then lamented the idea to NBC Sports Bay Area that anyone could be traded at any time. He then made the comparison.

"It’s like modern slavery," he told the network. "It’s modern slavery at the end of the day. Everybody can decide where you’re going, even if you have a contract. Yeah, of course, we make a lot of money and we can feed our families, but at the end of the day if they say, ‘You’re not coming to work tomorrow, you’re going over there,’ they can decide that. They got to change that a little bit.

"But still grateful that we’re here and that we can live this every single day. I think everybody who’s in here is blessed. But if you really think about it, it is kind of crazy that the organization can tell you, ‘We want you to be team-first, but you’re going over there.’ It’s a lot."

Schroder added that the control being out of the players’ hands and left to the NBA owners is something the guard wanted the league to eventually figure out.

The Warriors could end up trading Schroder thanks to an exception within the league’s collective bargaining agreement, according to the network.

He said he would want to stay with Golden State but acknowledged the uncertainty.

The veteran was averaging nearly 20 points per game with the Nets before he was traded. In 24 games with Golden State, he’s averaging 10.6 points and 4.4 assists per game.