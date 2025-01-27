Heat suspend Jimmy Butler indefinitely after disgruntled star left shootaround: report

The latest update in the Jimmy Butler-Miami Heat saga isn’t a good one for fans.

Butler has been suspended for a third time by the organization, and this time, it’s indefinite, according to ESPN.

This comes after he was expected to return to the Heat on Monday night ahead of their matchup with the Orlando Magic. And the reason for this suspension revolves around how Miami planned to bring him back.

The Heat were looking to use Butler off the bench moving forward, but he wasn’t fond of that news when discussed at the team’s morning shootaround.

ESPN reported that Butler walked out of the shootaround after learning his team’s plan, which ultimately led the organization to suspend him indefinitely.

This strained relationship has led to Butler missing nine of the last 12 Heat games heading into Monday. The first suspension Butler faced was worth seven games due to conduct detrimental to the team.

Butler would return and play three games, but his second suspension came after missing a team flight for a road trip last Wednesday, resulting in another two games being docked.

While his team was facing the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets on the quick road trip, Butler was spotted at the Reserve Cup padel series in Miami, hanging out with National Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, comedian Andrew Schulz and more.

Butler is not happy with his role on the Heat, and he has requested a trade from the organization. At first, team president Pat Riley said the organization wouldn’t be taking calls on Butler. However, that mindset has changed in recent weeks.

The NBA trade deadline is coming up soon, though, as Feb. 6 will be the final day any trade can be made for this season across the NBA.

Butler is in the second year of his three-year, $146.4 million deal with the Heat, all of which is guaranteed. He has a player option for next season worth $52.4 million against the Heat’s cap.

