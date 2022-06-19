Harold Varner III sought advice from Michael Jordan before making LIV Golf decision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Harold Varner III said he got some pretty sound advice from Michael Jordan about the possibility of joining LIV Golf and leaving the PGA Tour.

Varner, a 31-year-old golfer who has wins at the Australian PGA Championship and the PIF Saudi International, has a business relationship with Jordan and the Jordan Brand. According to Sports Illustrated on Friday, Varner "utilized’ Jordan in his decision not to join LIV Golf.

"I think it helps because I'm sure he's had decisions like this long before I was even born," Varner told the outlet. "But there's been a lot of people that I look up to that are obviously super wealthy and super successful and different places in the world."

Varner added he talked with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan about it and added the offer he received from LIV Golf to play there was "nuts."

"I'm obviously not going," he said. "I’ve spoken with Jay, I've spoken with a lot of people I look up to and it just wasn't worth it to me for what it was worth. That's pretty simple."

Varner missed the cut at the U.S. Open, which was under the spotlight more than usual because of some LIV Golf competitors like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau joining the fray.

Varner finished tied for 13th at the RBC Canadian Open and tied for 27th at the Charles Schwab Challenge.