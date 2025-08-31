Guardians pitchers' paid leave extended indefinitely as MLB continues gambling probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz had their paid leave extended indefinitely on Sunday as MLB continues its gambling investigation.

Clase and Ortiz were initially supposed to be sidelined until Aug. 31. But MLB and the players’ union said they agreed to extend their leave "until further notice." The Guardians are not commenting on the matter until the probe is finished.

Ortiz was placed on leave on July 3 – right before he was set to start against the Chicago Cubs. MLB was reportedly investigating whether Ortiz was influencing prop bets in games he pitched.

Clase, a three-time All-Star, was placed on leave on July 28 when MLB announced it widened its investigation. Clase was one name mentioned as a possible trade candidate before the deadline but the investigation ended the trade rumprs.

Ortiz, was acquired by the Guardians from the Pittsburgh Pirates before the 2025 season began, had a 4.36 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 16 starts. Clase had a 3.23 ERA and 24 saves in 48 appearances this season.

The Guardians held their own through the turmoil. The team made a valiant effort in an attempt to reach the Detroit Tigers at the top of the National League Central division. However, they were 9.5 games out of first before their game against the Seattle Mariners began.

Cleveland is three games behind the Boston Red Sox for the final American League wild-card spot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.