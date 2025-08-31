Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Guardians

Guardians pitchers' paid leave extended indefinitely as MLB continues gambling probe

Clase and Ortiz have been on the sideline for most of the summer as MLB broadened its gambling probe

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz had their paid leave extended indefinitely on Sunday as MLB continues its gambling investigation.

Clase and Ortiz were initially supposed to be sidelined until Aug. 31. But MLB and the players’ union said they agreed to extend their leave "until further notice." The Guardians are not commenting on the matter until the probe is finished.

Emmanuel Clase on the mound

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase during a game against the Giants in San Francisco, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file)

Ortiz was placed on leave on July 3 – right before he was set to start against the Chicago Cubs. MLB was reportedly investigating whether Ortiz was influencing prop bets in games he pitched.

Clase, a three-time All-Star, was placed on leave on July 28 when MLB announced it widened its investigation. Clase was one name mentioned as a possible trade candidate before the deadline but the investigation ended the trade rumprs.

Luis Ortiz throws

Guardians' Luis Ortiz pitches against the Minnesota Twins in Cleveland, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file)

Ortiz, was acquired by the Guardians from the Pittsburgh Pirates before the 2025 season began, had a 4.36 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 16 starts. Clase had a 3.23 ERA and 24 saves in 48 appearances this season.

The Guardians held their own through the turmoil. The team made a valiant effort in an attempt to reach the Detroit Tigers at the top of the National League Central division. However, they were 9.5 games out of first before their game against the Seattle Mariners began.

Luis Ortiz celebrates

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Luis Ortiz celebrates during the Los Angeles Angels game at Progressive Field on May 30, 2025. (Ken Blaze/Imagn Images)

Cleveland is three games behind the Boston Red Sox for the final American League wild-card spot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

