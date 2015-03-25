Grizzlies owner challenges Jordan to 1-on-1 game with $1 million going to charity

Memphis Grizzlies controlling owner Robert Pera is starting just his second season as head of an NBA team, though that isn't stopping him from challenging the game's most iconic player.

Pera, who had a 1-on-1 preseason challenge against Grizzlies guard Tony Allen canceled several weeks ago, decided to seek a contest against Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan with $1 million going to charity.

The challenge came in a Twitter exchange Monday where Pera apologized about cancellation of the Tony Allen showdown, which would have resulted in a $100,000 donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Someone suggested the Grizzlies owner just change it to an owners match with Pera facing off against Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Pera's response was he would make quick work of Cuban, so instead he called out the third-leading scorer in NBA history.