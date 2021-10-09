Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few suspended following DUI arrest

Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few has been suspended for several games following his drunk driving arrest over Labor Day weekend, the school announced Saturday.

Few will be absent from the Bulldogs’ season opener against Dixie State on Nov. 9 as a result of the suspension, in addition to two exhibition games.

"I have had a month to reflect on the regretful decisions I made on Sept. 6. I again offer my sincere apology and I remain committed to learning from this mistake," Few said in a statement.

"I know this impacts our student-athletes and the coaching staff as we begin the season. I understand the severity of my actions and am sorry for the impact this consequence has on our team."

Few was arrested last month after law enforcement observed the coach’s breath smelling of alcohol and noted that he had bloodshot eyes during a traffic stop. Despite initially telling police he had not been drinking, Few’s breath samples provided during the stop registered blood-alcohol concentrations of .119% and .120%, which are above the legal limit of .08.

Despite his arrest and subsequent suspension, Few will continue to lead the Bulldogs with the program’s full support.

"I believe it is possible to both address the seriousness of an incident and the need for accountability, while extending support and compassion to one who both accepts responsibility and commits to resolve their failing," Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford said in a statement.

