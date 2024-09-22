Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants rookie Malik Nabers makes NFL history with 2 touchdowns in 1st half vs Browns

Nabers had both scores in the first half

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers broke out against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and made NFL history before halftime.

Nabers made a twisting touchdown grab with 1:44 left in the first half and then, with 11 seconds remaining, he recorded his second touchdown catch of the game. The Giants took a 21-7 lead into the locker room over the Browns.

Malik Nabers catches

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers catches a touchdown pass against the Browns, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

With the second touchdown grab, Nabers became the youngest wide receiver in NFL history to have two receiving touchdowns in a single game. Nabers is 21 years and 56 days old. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans initially set the mark when he was 21 years and 73 days old in 2014.

Nabers had six catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns after the first two quarters of the game.

Malik Nabers catches and runs

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers runs against the Browns, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The 2024 first-round pick had 10 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown in the Giants’ three-point loss to the Washington Commanders. But he had a key drop in the game, which he took the blame for.

Nabers said going into the game he was putting that crucial play behind him.

Daniel Jones throws

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones passes against Browns, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

"It just gives me confidence," he told reporters. "It shows that I can go out here and compete. So, just going out there and trying to do the same thing every week."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.