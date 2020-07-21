Giants put first female coach into a major league game

It only took 144 years, but baseball finally has its first female coach on the field.

Alyssa Nakken became the first female coach to make it into a Major League Baseball game in an on-field capacity when she coached first base for the San Francisco Giants in the late innings of a 6-3 exhibition win over the Oakland A’s on Monday.

Nakken, a four-time all-conference softball player at Sacramento State, became the first woman to be hired as a full-time coach in major league history when she was brought in by new Giants manager Gabe Kapler to coach outfielders and baserunners as an assistant. Kapler, along with multiple players and coaches, chose to kneel during the national anthem before the game.

The 30-year-old former first baseman joined the Giants in 2014 as an intern in baseball operations.

