Giants' DeAndre Baker was playing 'Madden' when armed robbery occurred, lawyer says

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, who was charged last week in connection to a Florida armed robbery, was playing video games when the crime occurred, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Patrick Patel, one of the second-year NFL player’s attorneys, told the New York Post that his client was in a different room when the incident at a home in Miramar occurred.

“Far from an individual who’s going somewhere with an alleged intent to rob somebody, an armed robbery, to go there and hook up his ‘Madden’ game, play the game for over an hour and then leave it there and go home,” Patel told the newspaper.

Baker, and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, pleaded not guilty to armed robbery charges, according to ESPN. Both players were granted bail Sunday night after turning themselves in to police.

Baker and Dunbar were attending a cookout Wednesday when a fight broke out and Baker allegedly pulled out a handgun, a warrant said. Baker, Dunbar, and two other men allegedly then robbed people of thousands of dollars, watches, and other items, witnesses told police.

Baker and Dunbar’s lawyers say they have witnesses that will clear them in the case.

Patel said Baker was carrying his “Madden” console, controllers, and a charger and hooked the game up to a television inside the house. Patel said his client left the game at the house and he was trying to get proof that Baker was playing the video game at the time of the incident.

“And this ruckus blows out in another room in this house,” the lawyer told the New York Post. “He doesn’t have anything to do with the ruckus. He didn’t even see it. The only thing he sees is out of the corner of his eye a table getting flipped over and everybody running, screaming and yelling. And he’s out. Thank God he bounced.”

The Giants reportedly told Baker to stay away from team meetings and focus on his legal issues.

Baker and Dunbar have both apologized to their teams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.