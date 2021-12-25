Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants
Published

Giants spread holiday cheer with team-record Christmas bonuses for support staff: report

It's been a tough year for every aspect of the Giants' organization

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The New York Giants and coach Joe Judge reportedly came through for the franchise support staff during the Christmas season in a way that may bring a tear to the NFL fan’s eye.

Judge handed out bonuses to the support staff on Tuesday, according to the New York Daily News. The second-year coach, his staff and players pitched in for a total of $300,000 to about 70 staff members.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

"To see Coach Judge walking into the kitchen, everyone was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?' He shook my hand, thanked me, told me to thank my staff, and asked me to distribute it to everybody. He was grateful for all the hard work that we put in," Angelo Basilone, the team’s executive chef, told the paper.

The average payout to each staff member came out to be just short of $4,300.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson is brought down by New York Giants safety Logan Ryan at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, California. 

Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson is brought down by New York Giants safety Logan Ryan at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, California.  (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Logan Ryan, one of the veterans on the team, told the Daily News it was one of the highest payouts of any team he’s ever been a part of.

"The number’s astronomically high. It’s the highest it’s been on any team I’ve ever been on in my career. And it’s helping a lot of people out, people who have kids, who are dealing with the stresses of COVID or whatever it may be," Ryan said.

New York Giants coach Joe Judge talks with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.

New York Giants coach Joe Judge talks with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

New York is at the end of another down year. The team is 4-10 and is heading into a big game against the Philadelphia Eagles. It will be five straight seasons being under .500 when it’s all done.

