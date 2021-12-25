Giants spread holiday cheer with team-record Christmas bonuses for support staff: report

The New York Giants and coach Joe Judge reportedly came through for the franchise support staff during the Christmas season in a way that may bring a tear to the NFL fan’s eye.

Judge handed out bonuses to the support staff on Tuesday, according to the New York Daily News. The second-year coach, his staff and players pitched in for a total of $300,000 to about 70 staff members.

"To see Coach Judge walking into the kitchen, everyone was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?' He shook my hand, thanked me, told me to thank my staff, and asked me to distribute it to everybody. He was grateful for all the hard work that we put in," Angelo Basilone, the team’s executive chef, told the paper.

The average payout to each staff member came out to be just short of $4,300.

Logan Ryan, one of the veterans on the team, told the Daily News it was one of the highest payouts of any team he’s ever been a part of.

"The number’s astronomically high. It’s the highest it’s been on any team I’ve ever been on in my career. And it’s helping a lot of people out, people who have kids, who are dealing with the stresses of COVID or whatever it may be," Ryan said.

New York is at the end of another down year. The team is 4-10 and is heading into a big game against the Philadelphia Eagles. It will be five straight seasons being under .500 when it’s all done.