Milwaukee Bucks
Published

Giannis Antetokounmpo comes across ultimate dessert 'game-changer'

Giannis Antetokounmpo is learning something new everyday

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Giannis Antetokounmpo is an NBA champion and MVP but there are some things he’s still discovering.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar admitted Tuesday one of those things he just found out about was the sweet combination of Oreos and milk. It was something he called a "game-changer."

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) runs up the court during the first half of the team's preseason NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Salt Lake City.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) runs up the court during the first half of the team's preseason NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

"You won't believe me but a kid just told me to try dunking my Oreos in milk... mannnnn game changer," Antetokounmpo tweeted.

He explained further on Wednesday.

"When I came to the league that was the first thing I ate. Because when I was younger, I was always craving them and I could never afford them. People are gonna spend money on cars and chains and I bought Oreos," Antetokounmpo said. "I ate them for like a month straight, so I got sick of them, right?

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is fouled by Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is fouled by Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

"I realized from now on that’s an every night snack for me."

It appears that Antetokounmpo and Oreo is a match made in heaven and it’s only a matter of time before he becomes the Nabisco product’s next spokesman.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after dunking, next to Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) during the first half of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after dunking, next to Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) during the first half of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

It’s unclear whether he will give the next TikTok trend a try where users have been dunking Oreos on sour cream. It may be a bridge too far for the 2021 NBA champion.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com