Giannis Antetokounmpo comes across ultimate dessert 'game-changer'

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an NBA champion and MVP but there are some things he’s still discovering.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar admitted Tuesday one of those things he just found out about was the sweet combination of Oreos and milk. It was something he called a "game-changer."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"You won't believe me but a kid just told me to try dunking my Oreos in milk... mannnnn game changer," Antetokounmpo tweeted.

He explained further on Wednesday.

"When I came to the league that was the first thing I ate. Because when I was younger, I was always craving them and I could never afford them. People are gonna spend money on cars and chains and I bought Oreos," Antetokounmpo said. "I ate them for like a month straight, so I got sick of them, right?

TIMBERWOLVES' ANTHONY EDWARDS THROWS DOWN INCREDIBLE DUNK -- BUT IT DOESN'T COUNT

"I realized from now on that’s an every night snack for me."

It appears that Antetokounmpo and Oreo is a match made in heaven and it’s only a matter of time before he becomes the Nabisco product’s next spokesman.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear whether he will give the next TikTok trend a try where users have been dunking Oreos on sour cream. It may be a bridge too far for the 2021 NBA champion.