Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia Bulldogs
Published

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett serving up chicken after winning national championship

Bennett led Georgia to a national championship on Monday night

By Trey Wallace | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

On Monday night, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was leading his team to a national championship win against Alabama. 

On Thursday, the offensive MVP was serving up chicken tenders to folks in Athens with a big smile on his face.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Georgia's Stetson Bennett gets away from Alabama's Christian Harris during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Georgia's Stetson Bennett gets away from Alabama's Christian Harris during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Bennett has been the face of Raising Cane’s in Athens since signing an NIL agreement with the restaurant earlier this season, and the quarterback was handling the drive-thru window on Thursday, raking in the money along the way.

Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18.

Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Georgia native threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns against Alabama, helping to end a 41-year drought for the Bulldogs. He’s also been making a good chunk of money through endorsement deals because of the new NIL laws that were passed. His worth skyrocketed on Monday night and will continue to grow if he chooses to return next season.

The Bulldogs will celebrate their national championship in Athens on Saturday with a parade and ceremony between the hedges.

Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) takes a selfie as confetti flies at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) takes a selfie as confetti flies at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Safe to say that Stetson Bennett is set for life after helping bring that championship back home to Georgia.