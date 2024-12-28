Georgia quarterback Carson Beck declares for NFL Draft after undergoing elbow surgery

Carson Beck’s collegiate career has officially come to an end.

The Georgia quarterback took to social media Saturday to announce his decision to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, just five days after Beck underwent season-ending elbow surgery.

"The past five years at the University of Georgia have been nothing short of a dream come true and I will forever cherish the memories that have been made," Beck said in a post on Instagram.

"Thank you Dawg Nation for the time I've been here and to those who’ve supported and believed in me, thank you. It’s been an incredible journey and all these moments have ultimately led me to take the next step in my football career. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Go Dawgs!"

Beck was injured in the first half of the Bulldogs' overtime victory over Texas in the SEC championship game earlier this month.

He underwent surgery Monday to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing arm and is expected to begin throwing in the spring.

Despite having another year of eligibility, Beck declared for the draft after back-to-back seasons as Georgia’s starter with a 24-3 record.

"I want to thank God, for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love. Through the ups and downs, the highs and lows, everything that this game produces and provides I'm eternally grateful for. Football has taught me lessons that will last a lifetime and has grown me into the person I am today," his statement said.

"I’m so grateful for my family and those close to me for the support they’ve provided me during this Journey. They’ve always had my back no matter what the circumstance, and I can’t thank them enough for that."

Gunner Stockton took over in Beck’s absence with hopes of leading Georgia to another national championship. The Bulldogs face Notre Dame in the CFP quarterfinals in the Sugar Bowl Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.