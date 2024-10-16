Georgetown women's basketball faces backlash over tribute post for ex-player who slashed officer before death

The Georgetown Hoyas women’s basketball team was ridiculed on social media on Tuesday for its post mourning the loss of a former player after police bodycam footage was released.

The Hoyas remembered Sydney Wilson in a post on Sept. 20 after she was shot and killed in an incident with police. Wilson played for the women’s basketball team and graduated in 2013.

On Tuesday, Fairfax County, Virginia, police bodycam footage of the deadly incident was released. The video showed Wilson, 33, attacking crisis intervention officer Peter Liu after he approached her apartment when her doctor raised concerns about her mental health.

The footage showed Wilson opening the door suddenly and immediately slashing at Liu with a knife. The officer quickly backed up into the hallway, drew his firearm and ordered Wilson to retreat. Wilson caused Liu to retreat while she chased him with the knife, the video showed.

Liu fired his gun as Wilson continued to attack him with the knife. He pushes past her into the open hallway, but Wilson grabs him and continues attacking him with the knife, and Liu fires more rounds. The officer then retreats into a longer hallway as Wilson collapses.

Footage from a pair of officers who responded moments after the incident shows Liu's face covered in blood from where Wilson had slashed him in the forehead. One of the officers attempted to resuscitate Wilson, but was unsuccessful.

"Our police officer acted valiantly. He certainly exhibited some grace under pressure," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said in a Monday press conference.

X users flooded the Hoyas’ account with digs about the post and footage of Wilson.

Wilson played for the Hoyas from 2009 to 2012.

She averaged 3.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for the Hoyas in her junior season. She led the team with 24 blocks.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.