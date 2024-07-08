Georgetown, a Catholic university, to offer 'gender inclusive' housing for trans, non-binary students

A Catholic university in Washington, D.C., is offering "gender inclusive" housing to students in a pilot program.

Georgetown University, the oldest Catholic and Jesuit academic institution in the United States, is moving to offer special housing to students after undergraduates voted in support of the change during a referendum on the issue, according to the university’s website.

Students answer a question during the housing process about their gender identity and openness to rooming with students seeking "gender inclusive" housing. If successful, the pilot program will expand for returning students during the 2025–26 academic year.

Fox News Digital reached out to the university, whose spokesperson said the school is "committed to creating an inclusive, safe, and welcoming campus for all members of [its] community across all gender and sexual identities."

"Students have the right to be placed in housing that aligns with their gender identity," the spokesperson said. "For the past several years, the University’s Residential Living team has partnered with students to identify appropriate on-campus housing for individuals who identify as transgender, non-binary or gender non-conforming on a case-by-case basis."

The official told Fox News Digital that university administrators from "Student Affairs, IDEAA, and Planning and Facilities Management" have been communicating with students and working to "enhance the process through which students who identify as transgender, non-binary or gender non-conforming can apply for and be placed in campus housing through the university’s online housing portal."

"Georgetown deeply values the engagement of our students and appreciates they are making their voices heard on this important topic," the spokesperson said. "The referendum results provided valuable insight from students to help guide our continued process of engagement around this important issue. Any student referendum provides a sense of the student body’s views on an issue. Student referendums help to express important student perspectives, but do not create University policy and are not binding on the university."