Former Olympian says Trans weightlifter competing in women’s category at Olympics 'sets dangerous precedent'

Amid the backlash against Laurel Hubbard, the first transgender athlete who made history for making the Olympics after qualifying for New Zealand’s weightlifting team, a former female Olympian said Tuesday that it "sets a dangerous precedent."

"I think it's a really dangerous precedent that has been set for women’s sports," Save Women’s Sports Australasia spokesperson Lorraine Moller told "America's Newsroom," explaining that men have a "biological advantage over women in strength, speed, and endurance."

Moller, a professional distance runner who competed in the Olympics for New Zealand in 1984, 1988, 1992, and 1996, earned the Bronze medal from a marathon in the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

The four-time Olympian added that men have much greater levels of testosterone, higher Vo2 maxes, and other attributes that are "really relevant in sports."

"And so women have a protected category, and for really good reason," Moller said.

LAUREL HUBBARD IS THE FIRST TRANSGENDER ATHLETE TO COMPETE IN OLYMPICS

While there was criticism around Hubbard standing in the women’s field, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian weightlifter Charisma Amoe-Tarrant offered support.

"All parties here have simply followed the rules," Ardern said. "That’s the case for Laurel but also the team in New Zealand, they have followed the rules."

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said Hubbard has the country’s support, while New Zealand’s opposition leader, Judith Collins, added that she didn’t want to see any bullying against Hubbard.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Hubbard transitioned eight years ago at the age of 35, and is now 43 entering the Olympic competition. The International Olympic Committee said Hubbard has met all the requirements for trans athletes and fair competition. Among those, the athletes must demonstrate that their testosterone level is below a specific measurement for at least 12 months prior to their first competition.

Despite qualifying, Hubbard didn’t find support from everyone.

Belgian weightlifter Anna Vanbellinghen called her presence a "bad joke" for women competitors, while Moller warned Tuesday that women may likely not want to participate in sports in the future.

"Now that it has been opened up to biological men, I think what we might see is a decrease in participation of women, in sports, of girls in sports, and also the opportunities that have been fought hard by the pioneering women to get these opportunities in sports," Moller said.

"And for girls and women, these will be the real world," Moller concluded.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.