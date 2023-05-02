Free agent defensive lineman handed 17-week suspension for PEDs, his third since college

Free agent defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe has been suspended for 17 weeks for a repeated violation of the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.

This is Bledsoe's second time being suspended for PEDs. He was handed down a six-game ban in February last year.

He also was suspended in college for a positive test at Oklahoma, where he claimed he accidentally took the substance since it was in a tainted protein powder, according to Pro Football Talk.

Bledsoe has not played in an NFL game since 2021. He was a member of the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad last year.

The defensive lineman went undrafted in 2019 but signed with the Tennessee Titans, whom he was on the practice squad with.

The Titans waived Bledsoe in July 2020, and he was picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals. He appeared in 14 games that season while starting four of them.

When the Bengals waived him in 2021, Tennessee scooped him back up, and he played five games that season.

In 19 career games, he has six starts under his belt with 18 total tackles.