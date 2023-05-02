Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

Free agent defensive lineman handed 17-week suspension for PEDs, his third since college

Amani Bledsoe has played in 19 career games

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Free agent defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe has been suspended for 17 weeks for a repeated violation of the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.

This is Bledsoe's second time being suspended for PEDs. He was handed down a six-game ban in February last year. 

He also was suspended in college for a positive test at Oklahoma, where he claimed he accidentally took the substance since it was in a tainted protein powder, according to Pro Football Talk.

Amani Bledsoe in training camp

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Amani Bledsoe, #93, during the Cincinnati Bengals training camp on Aug. 6, 2021 at the Cincinnati Bengals training facility in Cincinnati. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bledsoe has not played in an NFL game since 2021. He was a member of the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad last year.

The defensive lineman went undrafted in 2019 but signed with the Tennessee Titans, whom he was on the practice squad with.

Amani Bledsoe running off field

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Amani Bledsoe, #91, runs off the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 1, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Titans waived Bledsoe in July 2020, and he was picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals. He appeared in 14 games that season while starting four of them.

When the Bengals waived him in 2021, Tennessee scooped him back up, and he played five games that season.

Amani Bledsoe on bench

Amani Bledsoe, #95 of the Tennessee Titans, sits on the bench during the second half a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Aug. 29, 2019 in Chicago. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

In 19 career games, he has six starts under his belt with 18 total tackles.