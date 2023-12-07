Fox Super 6 NFL contest: OutKick handicapper Geoff Clark’s Week 14 picks

Everyone likes free stuff. Well, FOX Sports is running a weekly, FREE-to-enter contest called the "FOX Super 6". All you need to do is answer six questions, predicting team and player performances through the FOX Sports App.

Points are accrued for all six picks. You’re competing against fellow NFL fans and the contest pays the top-six scorers. Here are the official rules and some FAQ’s for the FOX Super 6 contest.

FOX Super 6 NFL Week 14 picks

1. Who will have the most TOTAL YARDS (rushing and receiving)?

There’s an ugly weather forecast in Baltimore for the Rams-Ravens game so expect to see a lot of running. Rams RB Kyren Williams leads the NFL in rushing success rate and has gained at least 112 scrimmage yards in four of his past five games.

Also, LAR has injuries to their pass catchers and the weather could force more checkdowns to running backs. Rams WR Puka Nacua has a sprained AC joint and TE Tyler Higbee got a stinger last week vs. the Cleveland Browns. I.e. Williams could be more involved in LAR’s pass game.

PICK: Los Angeles Rams RB Kyren Williams

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

First of all, the Bears will upset the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field in Chicago Sunday. Plus, the Bears’ defense is underrated, there could be wintery weather in Chicago this weekend and Lions QB Jared Goff struggles in bad-weather games.

I’m calling for another upset by putting the Rams ahead of the Ravens in this FOX Super 6 question. Obviously, it’s a long-shot but there’s going to be a lot of people entering this FREE contest. If I’m right about these upsets, I’ll gain a ton of points on the field in Week 14.

PICK: 1- Bears, 2- Rams, 3- Lions, 4- Ravens

3. Which quarterback will COMPLETE the MOST PASSES?

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen tears up the Kansas City Chiefs. This will be the 4th Bills-Chiefs game since 2021 including the playoffs. In the previous three meetings, Allen is completing 68% of his passes for 324 yards per game and has a 131-ish QB Rating.

Furthermore, this is a must-win for Buffalo who is on the outside looking into the AFC playoff picture. Meaning, Allen should be in Hero Mode and the Bills will live or die on his production.

PICK: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

4. Which player will have the most RECEPTIONS?

My Bills WR Stefon Diggs pick correlates with the previous question. Diggs is Allen’s favorite weapon and Buffalo is going to win or lose with its best players. Last season, Diggs tore up K.C. for 148 receiving yards on 10 catches with 1 TD.

The other options in this question are easy to cross off. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is Patrick Mahomes‘ only reliable weapon and should get a bulk of the attention from Buffalo’s defense.

Minnesota Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson is catching balls from a QB (Josh Dobbs) who is playing on his 5th team since November 2022. Bears WR D.J. Moore has the fewest catches per game out of this group because he plays in a run-1st offense.

PICK: Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs

5. Order the receivers by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Besides Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans, the other three wideouts below are catching passes from backup quarterbacks. Las Vegas Raiders rookie QB Aidan O’Connell is throwing to Raiders WR Davante Adams while facing a sneaky good Minnesota defense.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase has backup QB Jake Browning throwing to him. Plus, Colts-Bengals is another game that could be impacted by winter weather. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is playing his 1st game off of IR and catching passes from Dobbs.

PICK: 1- Bucs WR Mike Evans, 2- Raiders WR Davante Adams, 3- Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, 4- Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Seahawks win, tie or lose by 10 points or fewer | 49ers win by 11 or more points

This is the 2nd Seahawks-49ers meeting over the past three weeks and it’s hard beating a division rival in the NFL twice over a 3-week span. Also, I’m not going to lie, there’s some "game theory" here since only 23% of the pool is picking Seattle currently.