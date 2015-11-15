FOX Four: Irish earn chance to show Clemson loss was just a fluke

Welcome back to the FOX Four.

To prepare for Year Two of the College Football Playoff, we've assembled our own committee that will present its ranking of the top teams after each week from now through the end of the season.

The process works much as it did last season. Each member will submit an individual top 10, which we'll compile to get an average score and then publish our official FOX Four rankings from highest to lowest. Though this ranking puts special emphasis on the first four teams -- our current playoff picks after the most recent week of the season -- we'll list a full top 10 so you can see how the committee has prioritized the second batch of teams that could impact the playoff discussion.

Number of first-place votes will break ties. If two teams have the same number of first-place votes, we'll proceed to the subsequent place until the tie is broken.

Our 13-member committee this week: Colin Cowherd, Bruce Feldman, Matt Leinart, Stewart Mandel, Joel Klatt, Tim Brando, Molly McGrath, Brady Quinn, Spencer Tillman, Petros Papadakis, Rob Stone, Clay Travis and Dave Wannstedt.

And here is our FOX Four:

For a closer look at the voting, here's the Top 10, with the average ranking for each team in parentheses.

1. Clemson (9.5)

2. Alabama (8.8)

3. Ohio State (8.4)

4. Notre Dame (6)

5. Oklahoma State (5.8)

6. Iowa (5.5)

7. Oklahoma (4.8)

8. Florida (3)

9. Michigan State (1.5)

10. Baylor (.8)

Other teams receiving votes: North Carolina (.5), Houston (one ninth-place vote), Utah (one ninth-place vote), Florida State (one tenth-place vote), LSU (one tenth-place vote)

Teams with first-place votes: Clemson (9), Ohio State (3), Alabama (1)

Teams with Top 4 votes: Clemson (13), Alabama (13), Ohio State (12), Notre Dame (6), Iowa (4), Oklahoma State (3), Oklahoma (1)

Click below for previous FOX Four rankings:

Week 10 / Week 9 / Week 8 / Week 7 / Week 6 / Week 5 / Week 4 / Week 3 / Week 2

Next week on FOX & FS1 (all times ET):

--No. 19 UCLA vs. No. 10 Utah (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., FOX)

--No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. FOX)

--Iowa State vs. Kansas State (Saturday, Noon, FS1)

--Arizona vs. Arizona State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. FS1)

To get all FOX Sports college football content delivered to you, follow CFB on FOX on Twitter and like our Facebook page.