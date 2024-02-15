World Series champion pitcher, Reds Hall of Famer Don Gullett dead at 73

Former Major League Baseball standout pitcher Don Gullett, who was a member of four World Series winning teams, died on Wednesday. He was 73.

Gullett started his playing career with the Cincinnati Reds, where he won back-to-back World Series titles. He later had a successful stint with the New York Yankees. Gullett was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2002.

The Reds, Yankees and Baseball Hall of Fame all paid tribute to Gullet in a series of social media posts. Details surrounding Gullet's passing were not immediately made available. However, a report from the Cincinnati Enquirer stated that he had recently dealt with some health issues.

Gullett went 109-50 with a 3.11 ERA in nine seasons with the Reds and the Yankees. The left-hander had 44 complete games, 14 shutouts and 11 saves in 266 career games.

"Don Gullett, the best athlete and competitor I ever saw or played with! He will be missed," former Reds catcher Johnny Bench posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Gullett was born in Kentucky. The Reds drafted him in the first round of the 1969 amateur draft. He was 19 when he made his major league debut in April 1970 – with Bench behind the plate.

Gullett helped Cincinnati win the World Series in 1975 and ’76, going 26-7 for the Big Red Machine with a 2.68 ERA and 12 complete games in 45 appearances combined over those two seasons.

Gullett retired after the 1978 season. He went on to coach in the Reds organization.

"Don dedicated 24 years to this franchise as a player, coach and minor league instructor," Reds owner Bob Castellini said in a team post on X. "An anchor on the pitching staff of one of the greatest baseball teams in history, his contributions to our rich tradition, our city and his community will never be forgotten."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.