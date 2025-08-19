Expand / Collapse search
Soccer

Former Zimbabwe national soccer player Tendai Ndoro, 40, found dead

Ndoro was reportedly found dead in his home in Johannesburg

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Former Zimbabwe national team soccer player Tendai Ndoro was found dead in his home in South Africa, the country’s football association said on Tuesday. He was 40. 

The ​​Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) released a statement on social media confirming Ndoro’s death. The association did not provide details surrounding his death. 

Tendai Ndoro celebrates goal

Zimbabwe's forward Tendai Ndoro reacts after scoring a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Zimbabwe and Tunisia at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on Jan. 23, 2017. (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

"The Zimbabwe Football Association is deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of former Warriors striker, Tendai Ndoro," the statement read. "Ndoro was a gifted forward who proudly represented our nation, donning the Warriors jersey with distinction. His talent, commitment, and passion for the game inspired many, and his contributions to Zimbabwean football will forever be remembered.

"On behalf of the ZIFA Executive Committee, the football family, and the entire nation, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Ndoro’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace." 

Tendai Ndoro celebrates goal

Zimbabwe's forward Tendai Ndoro celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Zimbabwe and Tunisia at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on Jan. 23, 2017.  (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

FORMER PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYER GEORGE BALDOCK'S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED AS DROWNING ACCIDENT

The Daily Mirror reported that Ndoro was found dead in his home in Johannesburg, South Africa. According to the British outlet, Ndoro had been suffering from "a long-term illness." 

Several of Ndoro’s former teams shared statements on social media mourning his passing. 

Tendai Ndoro challenges defender

FILE - Zimbabwe's forward Tendai Ndoro (R) challenges Tunisia's defender Ali Maaloul before scoring during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Zimbabwe and Tunisia at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on January 23, 2017.  (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

The veteran striker made his national team debut in 2013 and went on to appear in 14 games, scoring five goals, until 2017. He also played for several professional clubs, most recently with Al-Orouba of the Oman Professional League in 2020. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

