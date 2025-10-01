Falcons star Bijan Robinson pairing football dominance with off-field impact in Atlanta community

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For Bijan Robinson, his on-field impact is only half of the story he wants to tell about himself.

After starring at the University of Texas at Austin, Robinson was the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

He rushed for more than 1,400 yards in his breakout campaign last season. But when he’s not leading the Falcons’ offense, he’s doing what he can to make an impact in his local community.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The star running back partnered with Auntie Anne’s to share the joy of reading with the launch of Knead & Read, a nationwide literacy program. Parents or teachers help students set a reading goal, and kids can track their progress using a special Knead & Read bookmark available for download online or at their local Auntie Anne’s store. They are then able to get a free pretzel.

"It’s something that we celebrate, and it’s a big achievement for kids and teenagers and families. Everybody obviously loves Auntie Anne’s, so they get to enjoy that as well. It’s super cool, and seeing kids’ faces, it’s pretty amazing," Robinson told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

"On the field, I’ve been blessed, and God gave me a gift on the field so I can do stuff like this off the field. It’s important to perform for my team, but when I have opportunities like this, to partner with Auntie Anne’s, it’s bigger than football. We get to incorporate things like reading and things that people might not know too much off, it makes it that much more special. I’m in the city, in Atlanta, and a lot of these kids don’t have these kind of resources, they might not see their favorite player or see Auntie Anne’s in a different light. It’s so much more important what we’re doing off the field, just to change people’s lives daily and interact with them and be a part of it."

CARDINALS LEGEND LARRY FITZGERALD HAS FAITH IN MARVIN HARRISON JR, KYLER MURRAY DESPITE 'TOUGH' DIVISION ODDS

Robinson can make those same kids very happy by helping the Falcons reach their first postseason since the 2017 season. Atlanta is currently 2-2 with an up-and-down campaign so far.

In Week 1, kicking woes contributed to a 23-20 loss. They then handily took care of the Vikings before a devastating 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers. But they got back on track with a 34-27 win this past weekend against the Jayden Daniels-less Washington Commanders.

The Falcons had a chance to clinch a playoff spot last year but ended with an 8-9 record after three straight seasons of going 7-10. But after helping out the local community, Robinson has his eyes set on bringing the Falcons back to where that same community wants its favorite team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We just got to continue to play with an edge, take everything one week at a time, and, you know, make sure every game is a championship game for us, because it is," Robinson said. "Every game is that important. We can’t look ahead to nobody, we gotta focus on who we’re focusing on that week and put as much heart and effort into that week that we’re playing. If we do things the right way and stay consistent and take it one game at a time, I feel like we’re gonna be hard to stop. That’s the biggest thing that we have to do in order to achieve the goal that we want to achieve."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.