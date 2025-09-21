Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Texas Longhorns

Texas' Arch Manning talks trash to defender after scoring TD in blowout win over Sam Houston State

Manning had 5 total touchdowns in the win over Sam Houston State

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Urban Meyer on Arch Manning, J.J. McCarthy, Clemson, USC’s defense | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Urban Meyer on Arch Manning, J.J. McCarthy, Clemson, USC’s defense | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Urban Meyer joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Arch Manning’s start at Texas, J.J. McCarthy’s injury woes, and whether or not USC has fixed their defense.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning was able to find his footing in a big win over the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Saturday.

Manning was 18-of-21 with 309 passing yards and three touchdown passes in the 55-0 win. He added two rushing touchdowns as well. He raised eyebrows among fans with one of the runs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arch Manning celebrates

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) celebrates with teammates after he scored a touchdown against Sam Houston State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Longhorns star ended a nine-play, 60-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds left in the first quarter. As he got into the end zone, spun off a Bearkats defender and proceeded to talk trash while standing over him. There was a brief skirmish before the players went back to their sidelines.

Needless to say, Manning was fired up.

"He got his swagger back," Texas senior safety Michael Taaffe told reporters after the game. "Everybody knew that it was in there. What he showed tonight is what we expect."

Manning said he was worried he would have gotten a taunting penalty after the move.

Arch Manning runs for a TD

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) is hit by Sam Houston State linebacker Antavious Fish (6) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUBURN COACH HUGH FREEZE RIPS OFFICIALS AS SEC ADMITS THEY GAVE ILLEGAL TOUCHDOWN TO OKLAHOMA

"Probably a little much there. My mom was pretty mad about it," Manning said. "I think it was some built up frustration for the past few weeks."

Manning looked totally different compared to the first three weeks of the season. He struggled against San Jose State and UTEP in the last two weeks but he looked comfortable against Sam Houston State.

"When he plays a little looser and he’s free, that’s the best version of Arch," Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "He got going and started throwing the ball. Started using his legs. You could feel the bounce in his step on the field."

Arch Manning warms up

Texas quarterback Arch Manning warms up before an NCAA college football game against Sam Houston State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Sunday, Texas dropped to No. 10 in The Associated Press top 25 poll. The Longhorns are 3-1 on the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue