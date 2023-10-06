Former surgeon general mocks Aaron Rodgers' injury, praises Travis Kelce's vaccine stance in deleted X post

Travis Kelce was shocked to find himself in "vax wars" with Aaron Rodgers, but Kelce has an expert on his side.

Jerome Adams, surgeon general during Donald Trump's presidency, praised Kelce's stance and took a shot at Rodgers while doing so in a since-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter.

Rodgers, who has been outspoken about his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine, called Kelce "Mr. Pfizer" earlier this week because Kelce was featured in commercials for the pharmaceutical giant promoting both its COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

Screenshots show what seems to be a post from Adams that mocked the New York Jets quarterback's Achilles injury and further supporting Kelce.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Player A: Takes unregulated psychedelics, out for season. Player B: Takes FDA approved vaccine, dominant on field, team winning, dating T Swift," Adams posted. "I'm no football expert any more than Aaron Rodgers is a doctor, but seems like player B is ‘winning,’ no?"

In another post, Adams said Rodgers is in no place to "criticize" the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

"If you’re out for the season after making a number of well publicized and questionable choices about your own health, seems prudent not to criticize another player who is faring quite well with his health choices (including being vaccinated), no?" he posted, again highlighting Rodgers' open use of ayahuasca.

He then addressed the deleted post and seemed to double down.

"And btw, I reposted this because many people (some intentionally) were missing the point. Psychedelics haven’t been shown to cause Achilles tears anymore than vaccines have been shown to prompt dates with Taylor Swift," Adams wrote.

"But people with a history of promoting dubious health measures (and whether you agree or disagree with his "regimen," you can’t argue that Rodger’s advocates for some unorthodox and largely unvetted practices) maybe shouldn’t criticize others promotion of FDA approved health measures- especially so when they themselves are suffering from a health ailment."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelce admitted Rodgers' jab at him was "pretty good."

"I mean, with the stache right now, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I'd get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer vs. the Johnson and Johnson family over there," Kelce joked in reference to Jets owner Woody Johnson, an heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.