Coronavirus

Former surgeon general mocks Aaron Rodgers' injury, praises Travis Kelce's vaccine stance in deleted X post

Jerome Adams served as surgeon general during Trump's presidency

Ryan Morik
Published
Travis Kelce was shocked to find himself in "vax wars" with Aaron Rodgers, but Kelce has an expert on his side.

Jerome Adams, surgeon general during Donald Trump's presidency, praised Kelce's stance and took a shot at Rodgers while doing so in a since-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter.

Rodgers, who has been outspoken about his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine, called Kelce "Mr. Pfizer" earlier this week because Kelce was featured in commercials for the pharmaceutical giant promoting both its COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

Screenshots show what seems to be a post from Adams that mocked the New York Jets quarterback's Achilles injury and further supporting Kelce.

Aaron Rodgers injures achilles heel

Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) sacks New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) in the first quarter during the home opener at MetLife Stadium Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com/Imagn)

"Player A: Takes unregulated psychedelics, out for season. Player B: Takes FDA approved vaccine, dominant on field, team winning, dating T Swift," Adams posted. "I'm no football expert any more than Aaron Rodgers is a doctor, but seems like player B is ‘winning,’ no?"

In another post, Adams said Rodgers is in no place to "criticize" the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Travis Kelce looks on

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts on the sideline during the third quarter of a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"If you’re out for the season after making a number of well publicized and questionable choices about your own health, seems prudent not to criticize another player who is faring quite well with his health choices (including being vaccinated), no?" he posted, again highlighting Rodgers' open use of ayahuasca.

He then addressed the deleted post and seemed to double down.

"And btw, I reposted this because many people (some intentionally) were missing the point. Psychedelics haven’t been shown to cause Achilles tears anymore than vaccines have been shown to prompt dates with Taylor Swift," Adams wrote. 

"But people with a history of promoting dubious health measures (and whether you agree or disagree with his "regimen," you can’t argue that Rodger’s advocates for some unorthodox and largely unvetted practices) maybe shouldn’t criticize others promotion of FDA approved health measures- especially so when they themselves are suffering from a health ailment."

Aaron Rodgers helped off field

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets is helped off the field after suffering an injury at MetLife Stadium Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Kelce admitted Rodgers' jab at him was "pretty good." 

"I mean, with the stache right now, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I'd get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer vs. the Johnson and Johnson family over there," Kelce joked in reference to Jets owner Woody Johnson, an heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune. 

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.