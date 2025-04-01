Chargers' Jim Harbaugh 'disturbed' by hacking allegations against former Michigan assistant coach

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said he was "disturbed" by allegations one of his former assistant coaches at Michigan stole "intimate" photos and videos of athletes, mostly women, over a span of several years.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL’s annual spring meeting Monday, Harbaugh was asked about the 24-count federal indictment against former Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss.

"Just shocked, completely shocked. Disturbed," Harbaugh said in a video shared by the team.

"It was after the TCU game that I found out, we found out, that there was allegations," he added. "And you said it. I mean, indictment, that's not a word that — sympathy for the victims and for Matt's family. It’s shocking."

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan announced the indictment this month, more than two years after Weiss, 42, was fired from his coaching position under Harbaugh after an investigation into the alleged crimes.

According to the indictment, Weiss "gained unauthorized access to student athlete databases of more than 100 colleges and universities that were maintained by a third-party vendor." He then allegedly downloaded personal information and data of more than 150,000 athletes and, from there, Weiss was able to access the information of more than 2,000 athletes, including access to their social media, email and cloud storage.

Weiss is accused of using this information to download "personal, intimate digital photographs and videos that were never intended to be shared beyond intimate partners," prosecutors said. The alleged crimes took place from 2015 to January 2023, and he is alleged to have primarily targeted women.

Weiss, who was fired in 2023 for failing to cooperate with a school investigation, entered a not guilty plea Monday.

A class-action lawsuit was also filed last week on behalf of several current and former students. It claims the university failed "to supervise and monitor Weiss and as a result plaintiffs and thousands of others have had their privacy illegally invaded."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.