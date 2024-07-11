Former NFL Pro Bowler allegedly choked wife during argument after she learned of his affair: report

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

It was revealed Thursday former NFL safety Adrian Wilson was arrested early last month after a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

The longtime Arizona Cardinal was charged with assault, property damage and disorderly conduct.

The police department said in a statement Tuesday all three charges are related to domestic violence and all three are misdemeanors.

According to TMZ, which viewed police documents, the couple got into a dispute in the early morning hours of June 1 in their Scottsdale home when his wife found out he was allegedly having an affair and had filled out separation papers.

Wilson is said to have found the papers and then "lost it" on her while throwing and breaking objects.

He then allegedly choked her and called her a "liar," "b----" and a "w----."

Wilson's wife reportedly told officers Wilson then grabbed a handgun, threatening to kill himself. When she apparently reminded him their children were in the home, he allegedly responded, "F--- those kids."

"My mind just got super screwy at that point," cops say Wilson told them, "so I proceeded to leave the house." Wilson admitted to breaking objects and grabbing the gun but denied becoming physical with his wife.

Wilson reportedly told officers he contemplated suicide because he had been depressed being away from his family as the vice president of player personnel for the Carolina Panthers.

In a statement Thursday, the organization said Wilson "will not continue in his position" with the team.

The 44-year-old Wilson was a five-time Pro Bowl selection during a 12-year NFL playing career with the Cardinals, from 2001 to 2012. Wilson joined the Cardinals' front office in 2015 as a regional scout before being promoted to director of pro scouting in 2019. He left for the Panthers last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

