Jim Fassel, former New York Giants head coach, dead at 71

Former New York Giants head coach Jim Fassel has passed away at the age of 71.

Fassel's son, John, confirmed his father's death to the Los Angeles Times on Monday evening.

According to the Times, Jim Fassel, who lived in Las Vegas, suffered a heart attack and died while under sedation. He had been experiencing chest pains Monday and was taken to the hospital by a friend.

SUPER BOWL CHAMP TAKES SWIPE AT TIM TEBOW, CAMPAIGNS FOR OWN NFL COMEBACK

Fassel was the head coach of the Giants from 1997 to 2003. He was named NFL coach of the year in 1997, after leading the team to its first of three playoffs berths as head coach.

His Giants would become NFC Champions following the 2000 regular season before losing to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XXXV.

He compiled a regular-season record of 58–53–1 during his time leading the Giants. He also served as offensive coordinator with the Giants, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, and Ravens.

NEW JERSEY TO ALLOW FULL CAPACITY AT METLIFE STADIUM

Baltimore was his last coaching stop in the NFL, where he served as offensive coordinator before being let go midway through the 2006 season. He later spent four years as a head coach of the Las Vegas Locomotives of the United Football League from 2009-2012.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Born in Anaheim, California, Fassel played quarterback at Fullerton College, USC, and Long Beach State. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the 1972 NFL Draft.